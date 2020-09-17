Charles Thomas Revolt



Dunkirk - Charles Thomas Revolt, 65, of Dunkirk, IN, passed away Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 peacefully while in the company of family members at his residence. Chuck was born in Kokomo, IN, on September 20, 1954, a son of Patricia Janice (Rhine) and the late Charles Revolt. He attended Dunkirk Schools from 6th-11th grade then transferring to Kokomo High School where he graduated in 1973. Chuck furthered his education at Ball State University, receiving his bachelor's degree in 1978. He was the loving husband of Donna (Zigler) Revolt who he happily married on August 31, 1974. Chuck was employed by Borg Warner until his retirement. He was a dedicated member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, Daleville F&AM lodge #730, Eastern Star Chapter 104, Dunkirk Elks Lodge #1776, and loved spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, gardening, animals, playing games, listening to music, history, watching the stock market and keeping up on current events. Chuck is survived by his loving wife Donna, 2 sons; Charles (Tommy) Revolt (wife Tori), Christopher Revolt (Breeana), 2 daughters; Mary (Libby) Greene (husband Gary), Amber Revolt-May (husband Brandon), 3 sisters; Tamra Chavis, Melissa Sadler (husband Randy), Kim Revolt-Nahmias, 8 grandchildren; Erica, Alexa, BrieAnna, Gavin, Annabel, Codie, Gwen, Xander, Several Nieces and Nephews, a special brother; Randy Brown and 3 fur babies; Chantilly, Olivia, and Ravioli. Friends are invited to call Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 11-12 at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Dunkirk, IN. Lodge services will be presented from 12-1 PM. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM with Pastor John Retter and Pastor Ed Armantrout officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. Please be assured that for your health and safety all CDC, government and local health department recommendations and guidelines are followed (facility maximum of people at one time up to social distancing allowance for square footage, masks are to be worn while in attendance, hand sanitizer will be available, extra cleaning and disinfecting measures have been taken). Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Dunkirk Chapel.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store