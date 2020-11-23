Charles Verlin Buchanan
Muncie - Charles Verlin Buchanan, age 85, died of natural causes with his family by his side on November 22, 2020, in Muncie, Indiana.
Charlie was born on June 29th, 1935 in Muncie, Indiana to parents Verlin and Emily. Charlie married Ann Gagel on February 16, 1963 in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein, Ohio and she survives in Muncie. He is also survived by his children, Christopher & Angela Buchanan, Dallas, TX, Ellen Buchanan, Muncie, Tobias & Julianne Buchanan, Muncie, Emily & Monte McKibben, Yorktown, IN and Katherine & David Hawkins, Newburgh, IN, 9 grandchildren and brothers Richard & Terri Buchanan, Ft. Wayne, Jim & Jerilyn Buchanan, LaGrange, IN and Kevin Buchanan, Muncie. He is preceded in death by his father, Verlin, his mother, Emily Francis; and his sister, Virginia Frecker.
He graduated from Southside High School in Ft. Wayne. Charlie served 2 years in the US Army and was stationed in Mannheim, Germany. After getting out of the Army Charlie worked for the Nickel Plate Road a brief time before joining the Treaty Company, out of Greenville, Ohio, where he worked for nearly 40 years.
Charlie was a great family man and a loving father. He enjoyed spending time with his many friends and family and especially loved time spent at the family cottage in Coldwater Lake, Michigan. His family and friends will always remember him as a fun-loving person with an incredible spirit.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10:30 am on November 25th, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Maria Stein Ohio. A celebration of life gathering is being planned for this summer if covid allows or it. Flowers and donations can be sent to Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, Ohio. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com
.