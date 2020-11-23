1/1
Charles Verlin Buchanan
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Verlin Buchanan

Muncie - Charles Verlin Buchanan, age 85, died of natural causes with his family by his side on November 22, 2020, in Muncie, Indiana.

Charlie was born on June 29th, 1935 in Muncie, Indiana to parents Verlin and Emily. Charlie married Ann Gagel on February 16, 1963 in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein, Ohio and she survives in Muncie. He is also survived by his children, Christopher & Angela Buchanan, Dallas, TX, Ellen Buchanan, Muncie, Tobias & Julianne Buchanan, Muncie, Emily & Monte McKibben, Yorktown, IN and Katherine & David Hawkins, Newburgh, IN, 9 grandchildren and brothers Richard & Terri Buchanan, Ft. Wayne, Jim & Jerilyn Buchanan, LaGrange, IN and Kevin Buchanan, Muncie. He is preceded in death by his father, Verlin, his mother, Emily Francis; and his sister, Virginia Frecker.

He graduated from Southside High School in Ft. Wayne. Charlie served 2 years in the US Army and was stationed in Mannheim, Germany. After getting out of the Army Charlie worked for the Nickel Plate Road a brief time before joining the Treaty Company, out of Greenville, Ohio, where he worked for nearly 40 years.

Charlie was a great family man and a loving father. He enjoyed spending time with his many friends and family and especially loved time spent at the family cottage in Coldwater Lake, Michigan. His family and friends will always remember him as a fun-loving person with an incredible spirit.

A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10:30 am on November 25th, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Maria Stein Ohio. A celebration of life gathering is being planned for this summer if covid allows or it. Flowers and donations can be sent to Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, Ohio. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.



Published in The Star Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hogenkamp Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 23, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
LARRY Montgomery
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved