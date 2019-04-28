|
Charles W. Adams, Sr.
Yorktown - Charles W. Adams, Sr., 74, passed away at on Friday, April 26, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.
Charles was born on June 4, 1944 in Eaton, Indiana to John and Leona (Biberstine) Adams. He was a 1963 graduate of Eaton High School and served his country in the marines during Vietnam. During his services Charles was wounded and awarded the Purple Heart.
He married Terri Talbert on November 19, 1977.
Charles worked for Delphi and GM in Anderson for 35 years, retiring in 2005. He was a member of the UAW #662 and enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Terri Adams; three sons: Charles Adams Jr., David Adams and John Adams II (Geri); a sister, Johnetta Lutton (John); a brother, Tom Adams (Joan); two grandchildren: Amanda Adams and Rickey Adams; three great-grandchildren: Rylee, Conner and Lilly; brother-in-law, Michael Talbert (Carolyn); sister-in-law, Linda Herndon; nephews, Jonathon Herndon and John Lutton Jr. (Julie); nieces, Morgan Griffith (Jacob) and Becky Stout (Robert) as well as several other nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a grandson, John Jacob Adams; father-in-law, Denzil Talbert and mother-in-law, Mildred Talbert.
A Celebration of Life with Military Funeral Honors by the Delaware County Veterans Honor Guard will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, prior to services.
Memorials may be made in his name to the Little Red Door, Cancer Services of East Central Indiana 2311 W Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47303.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 28, 2019