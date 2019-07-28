Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
Charles W. Gilmer Jr.


1941 - 2019
Charles W. Gilmer Jr. Obituary
Charles W. Gilmer Jr.

Muncie - Charles W. Gilmer Jr., 77, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana, following an extended illness.

He was born on Saturday, August 9, 1941, in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Charles W. and Betty Jean Gilmer Sr. Charles spent several years in Fort Myers, Florida, and Otto, North Carolina, before returning to Muncie, Indiana. He attended True Light Baptist Church and was an avid fisherman. Charles was very involved with his membership with the Eagles Lodge, and loved animals, especially birds. He enjoyed tinkering with and fixing things.

Survivors include his children, Terry Gilmer, Presque Isle, Maine, Robin Gilmer-Brewer, Washburn, Maine, Vicky Gilmer, Fort Fairfield, Maine, Joseph (Donna) Johns, Muncie, Indiana, Ricky Curtis, Orient Maine and Kathy Johns-Martin, Smithville, Texas; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and his sister, Patricia Snodgrass, Muncie, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen (Kiser) Johns Gilmer; two brothers, Tommy and Ricky Gilmer; and one sister, Sandy Parker.

Services for Charles will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, in Elm Ridge Memorial Park, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Military Honors provided by the United States Air Force and the Veterans of Delaware County.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on July 28, 2019
