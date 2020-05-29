Charles W. Patterson
Muncie - Charles W. Patterson, 76, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Charles was born in Aurora, Illinois, on Friday, September 3, 1943, to Harold Patterson and Marie (Prosser) Patterson. He married Pamela McHaley. She passed away June 30, 2011.
Charles joined the Army and served his country well from 1968 to 1970. He was stationed at Ft. Benjamin Harrison, but also served at Cam-Ranh Bay during the Vietnam War. After serving his country, Charles went to Ivy Tech and earned his Associates Degree. He then worked nearly forty years for Ivy Tech as the Evening Coordinator. Charles joined St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Muncie and served there for many years.
Charles loved Chicago sports such as White Sox, Bears and other teams. His house was divided on sports, which made for lively conversation. He always said Notre Dame was "God's Team". He would have parties and invite family and friends for the Super-bowl and other events. The Ivy Tech staff and students were his family too, and he went to many funerals. He always did whatever he could to help out family and friends. Charles loved his grandchildren so much, and he will be dearly missed.
Charles is survived by his son, Mike Patterson (wife, Amber); a brother, Jim Patterson; sisters, Patricia Darling (husband, Larry) and Carol Walker; grandchildren, Emily, Jaime, and Megan Patterson; a lifelong friend, Pat Pettit; a godson, Tom Darling; and several nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, and ex-wife, Pamela Patterson.
A special "Thank You" to I.U. Health Hospice and all of the staff for the excellent care given to Charles and his family.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38101-9908.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Memorial Park, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Father Robert Williams will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the Army and the Delaware County Honor Guard.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Muncie - Charles W. Patterson, 76, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Charles was born in Aurora, Illinois, on Friday, September 3, 1943, to Harold Patterson and Marie (Prosser) Patterson. He married Pamela McHaley. She passed away June 30, 2011.
Charles joined the Army and served his country well from 1968 to 1970. He was stationed at Ft. Benjamin Harrison, but also served at Cam-Ranh Bay during the Vietnam War. After serving his country, Charles went to Ivy Tech and earned his Associates Degree. He then worked nearly forty years for Ivy Tech as the Evening Coordinator. Charles joined St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Muncie and served there for many years.
Charles loved Chicago sports such as White Sox, Bears and other teams. His house was divided on sports, which made for lively conversation. He always said Notre Dame was "God's Team". He would have parties and invite family and friends for the Super-bowl and other events. The Ivy Tech staff and students were his family too, and he went to many funerals. He always did whatever he could to help out family and friends. Charles loved his grandchildren so much, and he will be dearly missed.
Charles is survived by his son, Mike Patterson (wife, Amber); a brother, Jim Patterson; sisters, Patricia Darling (husband, Larry) and Carol Walker; grandchildren, Emily, Jaime, and Megan Patterson; a lifelong friend, Pat Pettit; a godson, Tom Darling; and several nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, and ex-wife, Pamela Patterson.
A special "Thank You" to I.U. Health Hospice and all of the staff for the excellent care given to Charles and his family.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38101-9908.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Memorial Park, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Father Robert Williams will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the Army and the Delaware County Honor Guard.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.