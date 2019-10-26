|
Charles W. Perry
Muncie - Charles W. Perry, 92, went to be with the Lord Saturday morning, October 26, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Muncie August 5, 1927, the son John and Jewel Perry, graduated from Muncie Central High School, and served in the US Army during WWII.
Mr. Perry was employed at Beckett Bronze prior to his retirement. After retirement he worked part time at HWY 3 Hardware.
He was a member of Northside Assembly of God and was an avid studier of the bible.
Surviving are his wife of forty-four years, Carolyn June Perry; three daughters, Carla Hulic, Debbie Johnson (Jerry), and Cathy Suding (Bernie); five grandchildren, David Warren, Michelle Cool (Greg), Michael Howell (Chari), Jordan Johnson, and Alex Johnson; two great-granddaughters, Brooklynn and Bradlie; a brother, James Perry (Betty); a sister, Shirley Wilburn (Tommy); and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Marie Perry; his son-in-law, Ivan Hulic; and two brothers, Jack and Ralph Perry.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery with Military Rites by the US Army and Veterans of Delaware County.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Memorials may be directed to Northside Assembly of God, 711 W. McGalliard Rd., Muncie, IN 47303,
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019