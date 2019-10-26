Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles W. Perry


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles W. Perry Obituary
Charles W. Perry

Muncie - Charles W. Perry, 92, went to be with the Lord Saturday morning, October 26, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Muncie August 5, 1927, the son John and Jewel Perry, graduated from Muncie Central High School, and served in the US Army during WWII.

Mr. Perry was employed at Beckett Bronze prior to his retirement. After retirement he worked part time at HWY 3 Hardware.

He was a member of Northside Assembly of God and was an avid studier of the bible.

Surviving are his wife of forty-four years, Carolyn June Perry; three daughters, Carla Hulic, Debbie Johnson (Jerry), and Cathy Suding (Bernie); five grandchildren, David Warren, Michelle Cool (Greg), Michael Howell (Chari), Jordan Johnson, and Alex Johnson; two great-granddaughters, Brooklynn and Bradlie; a brother, James Perry (Betty); a sister, Shirley Wilburn (Tommy); and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Marie Perry; his son-in-law, Ivan Hulic; and two brothers, Jack and Ralph Perry.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery with Military Rites by the US Army and Veterans of Delaware County.

Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Memorials may be directed to Northside Assembly of God, 711 W. McGalliard Rd., Muncie, IN 47303,

Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now