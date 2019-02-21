|
|
Charlezetta Kay Isom
Muncie - Charlezetta Kay Isom, 65, of Muncie departed this life on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2019. She was born August 22, 1953 in Muncie, IN.
She graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1971. She was employed by Ball Brothers, Anchor Hockey, Exide Battery, Ball State, Muncie Mission, ABC Bus Line, Guide Lamp and Mits. She retired in 2004 after working over 30 years.
She was the 1st Lady of Whole Truth Apostolic Church, Sunday School teacher and Chairperson of the Women's Auxiliary. She also loved to decorate. She was known for giving only a half stick of gum and being very thrifty with her money.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 17 years, Pastor Earl Isom; four children, Carl Long, Lashonda Edwards, Lamonica (Sims) Edwards and Talena Edwards; three stepchildren, Evonda (Robert) Paschall, Arthur (Nicole) Isom and Lena (Michael) Henderson; brother, Kevin (Josie) Long; 25 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; special friends, Mitzi Falkner, Diane Anderson, Deborah Robinson, Josephine Wright, Carolyn and Shireleen Barnes; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service is 11:00 am Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Whole Truth Apostolic Church, 601 E. 13th St., Muncie with visitation one hour prior.
Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 21, 2019