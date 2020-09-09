Charline Rudisill
Muncie - Charline Rudisill, 88, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the Bethel Point Health Care Center following a brief illness. She was born on, June 11, 1932, in McCreary County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Pirk and Bessie (Walls) Hines.
She is survived by 2 sons, Rudy Rudisill (Sherry) and Kevin Rudisill; 1 daughter, Linda Byrkett (Bill, Dec.); 6 grandchildren; Stephanie, Ryan, A.J. Kevin, Jr., Caleb and Addison; 1 great grandson, Brayden; 2 great grandchildren and 2 dogs, Elvis and Toby.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 42 years Ralph Rudisill and her granddaughter, Ashley Rudisill and great granddaughter, Payton Jade.
Charline had been a homemaker and to say she was a die-hard Cubs fan is an understatement! There was nothing she loved more than spending time with her great grandchildren, Brayden age 3 and granddaughter, Addison age 4.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Clayton Bates officiating. Burial will follow at the Beech Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at Parson Mortuary on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Glad Tidings Assembly of God 3001 Burlington, Muncie, IN 47302.
