1/1
Charline Rudisill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charline Rudisill

Muncie - Charline Rudisill, 88, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the Bethel Point Health Care Center following a brief illness. She was born on, June 11, 1932, in McCreary County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Pirk and Bessie (Walls) Hines.

She is survived by 2 sons, Rudy Rudisill (Sherry) and Kevin Rudisill; 1 daughter, Linda Byrkett (Bill, Dec.); 6 grandchildren; Stephanie, Ryan, A.J. Kevin, Jr., Caleb and Addison; 1 great grandson, Brayden; 2 great grandchildren and 2 dogs, Elvis and Toby.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 42 years Ralph Rudisill and her granddaughter, Ashley Rudisill and great granddaughter, Payton Jade.

Charline had been a homemaker and to say she was a die-hard Cubs fan is an understatement! There was nothing she loved more than spending time with her great grandchildren, Brayden age 3 and granddaughter, Addison age 4.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Clayton Bates officiating. Burial will follow at the Beech Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call at Parson Mortuary on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Glad Tidings Assembly of God 3001 Burlington, Muncie, IN 47302.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parson Mortuary Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved