Charlotte A. Bell
Mass of Christian Burial for Charlotte A. Bell will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, 12/21/2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Muncie, Indiana. Visitation will be at the church two hours prior to the mass. Burial will be at Strong Cemetery in Albany, IN followed by a luncheon at St. Francis.
Charlotte Ann Bell, 91, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at AnMed Hospital, Anderson, South Carolina.
Charlotte Ann (White) Bell was born on July 22, 1928, to Hubert Neil White and Gladys Elizabeth (Pier) White.
Charlotte lived her life in loving care and concern for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a very joyful person with strong faith and trust in Jesus. Her favorite prayer was the Memorare of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Charlotte was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Anderson SC.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, John William Bell, her son Michael and daughter-in-law Deborah (Urick) Bell, and her great-granddaughter Stephanie Barber.
Charlotte is survived by her children, Steven, Sally, Nancy and David Bell, Anderson SC; her grandchildren, Michele(Bell) Barber and husband Brian Barber, Muncie IN; Elizabeth (Bell) Danders and husband Chris Danders, Traverse City MI; Nicholas Bell and wife Stacy (Thompson) Bell, Rising Sun IN. She also had eight great grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Sanjeev Kumar and staff of Divine Hospice in Anderson SC. We will be forever grateful for your love support and care.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to Divine Hospice, 115 Whitehall Road, Anderson SC 29625. Phone#(864)965-7660. Please note on memo line of checks "In remembrance of Charlotte Bell."
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel, Anderson SC, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019