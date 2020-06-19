Charlotte A. Hurst-Watters
Muncie - Charlotte (Hurst) Watters, 79, passed away peacefully Thursday morning June 18, 2020 with family at her side. She was born on Friday May 2, 1941 the daughter of Esther and Charles Hurst in Hartford City attending school there. Charlotte was an extraordinary mother and grandmother who led boy and girl scout troops, kept involved with all school activities, volunteered at the Cop Shop. She kept family first baking cakes for all occasions and still found time to go to her bowling league each Wednesday morning. Charlotte was a member and served at Morningside United Methodist Church.
Surviving Charlotte are daughters Lee Ann (Ronald Jr.) Watters-Frantz, Brenda (Daniel) Watters-Hawkins, grandchildren, Ashley, Aaron, and Crystal Watters; great-grandchildren, Isaiah Minnick, Ella Cassel and Amiyah Minnick; sisters, Esther Adkins, Marilyn Knox, Carolyn Hartley; brothers Dick Hurst, Bob Hurst, Chuck Hurst and sister-in-law Jackie (Michael) Findley. She also has many nieces, nephews and extended family that will miss her.
Her parents, husband of 49 years Homer Watters, children, Sandra Watters, Homer Watters II, David Watters and Patrick Watters preceded her in passing.
Funeral services will be held at Parson Mortuary, 801 West Adams Street, Muncie, on Thursday June 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Gordan Jackson officiating. Friends may call on Wednesday June 24 from 3-7 pm and 1 hour prior to the service on Thursday.
The family requests that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association and the American Kidney Fund.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.