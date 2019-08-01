|
On July 30, 2019, Charlotte McNally passed away at the age of 80. Charlotte left behind a legacy as a loving mother, caring grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Her love for literature ran through her veins and showed in her career, where she worked in the Muncie Public Library for over 36 years. Her creativity didn't stop there, she was always working on crafts from wreaths, embroidery, to floral arrangements.
Charlotte's eyes would sparkle when she would talk about the camping trips, she had taken with both her daughter and late husband, James. Her smile and laughter as she recalled those events made you feel as though you were re-living the memories with her. Her knowledge, compassion, and experiences in life truly made her one of a kind. Her love for Boston Terriers rang true from her choice in pets to her décor.
Charlotte is preceded in death by both her father and mother and husband, James" Mac" McNally. She's survived by her daughter and son-in-law (Patience & Jack Lutz), her grandchildren (Tory Lutz & Heather Frazier), her great grandchildren (Dillon Lutz & Alex Frazier), and very close friends Sharon Blankenship and Scott Hurst.
Services will be held at the Parson Mortuary in Muncie, IN on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow at the Elm Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.
"Those we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us." -Helen Keller
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 1, 2019