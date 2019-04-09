|
Charmaine Mosier
Muncie - Muncie- Charmaine I. Mosier, 80, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 6, 2019, at Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital following complications from recent surgery. She was born on, May 13, 1938, in Muncie, Indiana the daughter of Carl and Margie (Stiffler) Englehart.
Charmaine attended Muncie Central High School, graduating in the class of 1956. In 1960 she married Marvin Mosier in Muncie, Indiana. Charmaine had four sons, Eric (Jackie) Clevenger of Muncie, Mark (Amy) Clevenger of Selma, Jay (Kim) Mosier of Muncie, and her late son Mike (Connie) Mosier. She also had six grandchildren: Eric Jr., Leslie, Kyle, Drew, Michael, Caleb, 4 great-grandchildren, and two nieces, Elaine Kirchner and Angie Campbell
Charmaine dedicated the whole of her life to the betterment of the lives of all injured and abused animals that she encountered, including several cats (Mickey, Sonny, and Fuzznuts).
She dedicated 18 years of her life to working at Me's Zoo with all variety of animals including a favorite black leopard Onyx. She and Marvin also ran the Animal Rescue Fund's thrift shop for several years. She also worked at the Flower Bin for several years and in the Radiology department at Ball Memorial Hospital. Charmaine passed on her love and caring of animals to everyone in the family.
The family would like to thank special friends Eileen and Bob Taylor and Diane and Jack Dobbs who spent many hours with Charmaine and the family in the final days of her life. A very special thank you is also extended to Marvin and Charmaine's family doctor, Dr. Thomas Gibson.
Preceding her in death are her parents. her son Mike and Sister Rosemary Demlow.
Funeral services will be held at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street, on Thursday April 11, 2019 at 1:00pm with Pastor John Young officiating. Friends may call from 11:00 am until service time.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 9, 2019