Chase Woolums
Muncie - Chase Allen Woolums, 24, passed away early Friday morning, February 7, 2020. He was born on August 16, 1995 in Muncie, the son of James Woolums Sr. and Davina (Hartman Woolums- Cooper.)
Chase graduated from Daleville High School in 2014 and later married the love of his life, Jasmine (Wallace) Woolums on June 22, 2019 and she survives. Mr. Woolums had worked for Nelson Tree Trimming Service for Approximately 5 years. He enjoyed playing basketball and going fishing whenever possible. Mostly, Chase enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his wife. To say he was family oriented is an understatement!
Besides his wife of 7 months, Jasmine he is survived by his parents, James Woolums, Sr, Muncie and Davina Cooper, Anderson; 2 sisters, Twin -Chasity Woolums (Zach Brubaker) and Erin Keihn both of Muncie; 6 brothers, James Woolums, Nicholus Woolums, Dakota Woolums, Michael Keihn, Seth Woolums (Taylor), all of Muncie and Mason Woolums, Parker City; step sisters, Michaela Cooper, Indianapolis and Teneka Cooper, Huntington; maternal grandparents, David and Tina Privett, Anderson; Paternal grandmother, Darlene Craig; Maternal Great grandparents, Bill and Roma Hartman, Muncie; several nieces and nephews, uncles, Aunts and cousins.
He is preceded in death by Paternal grandfather, Silver Woolums; maternal great grandmother, Lora Privett; maternal great grandmother, Darlene Benton; father-in-law, Johnny Wallace; one uncle, Joseph Hartman; cousins Logan Webb, Jeff Smithers, Sr. and Jeff Smithers, Jr. and best friend who was like a brother, Dylan Hines.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020, 1:00 P.M. Parson Mortuary with Pastor Brian Bell officiating. Burial will follow at the Tomlinson Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Saturday February 15, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to a go fund me account of Bobby Nealy in memory of Chase Woolums.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020