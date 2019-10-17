Services
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Daleville
8212 South Walnut Street
Daleville, IN 47334
765-378-3242
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
1950 - 2019
Cherryl Lynn Barkdull Davis, 68, resident of Muncie, passed away early Tuesday morning at her residence. She was born in Anderson, October 30, 1950, the daughter of Basil and Jaquelyn Seward Barkdull.

She worked at the Main Street Café and loved putting together Jigsaw puzzles, and listening to music.

She lived in this area most of her life.

Survivors are her son: Kevin M. Davis of Muncie, four grandchildren: Alex, Cody, Makenna and Sean Davis, 2 sisters: Marlene Clark of Delaware and Stephanie Collier of Anderson, 2 brothers: Frank Barkdull of Daleville and John Barkdull of Anderson, Special Cousin: Peggy Maynard of Alexandria, nephew: Robert Collier and niece: Samantha Collier both of Anderson.

Friends may call at the Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 8212 South Walnut Street, Daleville on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 1-2 PM. There will be no service.

Memorials may be made to the or the .

Published in The Star Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
