The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Cheryl A. (Ramey) Minor


1970 - 2019
Cheryl A. (Ramey) Minor Obituary
Cheryl A. (Ramey) Minor, 49, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Muncie on November 10, 1970, the daughter of Thomas and Lois (Waid) Ramey and graduated from Wes-Del High School on 1989, where she was involved in 4-H.

Cheryl loved crossword and jigsaw puzzles, along with spending time with her family. She also loved her dog, Tatianna. Cheryl attended Covenant Partners Ministries.

Survivors include her brother, Mark Ramey (wife, Debbie) of Muncie; aunt, Alice Crouse (husband David) of Muncie; uncles, Paul Waid of Middletown, Dale Waid of Muncie, and Lee Waid (wife, Alice) of Daleville; nieces, Amber Clay (husband, Andrew) of Marion and Angel Tuttle (husband, Jonathan) of Muncie; other nieces and nephews, Travis, Phillip, Mark and Tony; cousins, Andrea, Amanda, Janell, Jalinda and Joshua; also surviving were her special friends, Melinda Bliss and Sandra Bliss.

She was preceded in death by her aunt, Patricia Waid; her parents; and her grandparents, Lowell and Anne Waid.

Services will be 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Paul Featherstone officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday at the mortuary.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Covenant Partners Ministries, 911, West Jackson Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305 or American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 25, 2019
