Cheryl Ann Murphy (Sherry)
Cheryl Ann Murphy (Sherry), 73, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital after an extended illness.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald G. Murphy, her son, Chad (wife Deborah) Hartley and her stepchildren, Tonya Murphy, Duane Murphy and Tina Murphy. She also has a surviving brother, John (wife Brenda) Satterfield and several grandchildren and great grandchildren and niece, Jonna (husband Wes) Hayden.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Delbert Dana and Mary Lou Satterfield, an infant sister, Susan Kay and a daughter-in-law, Verronica (Roni) Hartley, who was her son's first wife.
She graduated from Ball State University. Sherry retired to Florida after a long career for the United States Post office where she enjoyed the sunshine, beaches, making greeting cards, painting, and being with her husband and friends. Sherry was a Past Supreme Rep for the Indiana Grand Temple, The Order of the Pythian Sisters. She was also a member of the Nomads of Avrudaka.
Sherry did not want people to be sad for her passing and so there will be no funeral services. Her family and friends will gather in her celebration at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Muncie on November 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. for a Celebration of Life.
Sherry will be inurned at Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Online condolences to the family can be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019