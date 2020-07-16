Cheryl Gable
Losantville - Cheryl Lynn Gable, 73, Losantville, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Fort Wayne.
She was born October 14, 1946 in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Louis and Inez (Thornburg) Weiss. Cheryl was a 1964 graduate of Muncie Southside High School and went on to graduate from Ball State University in 1969 with a Bachelor's Degree in business. She was employed by the Union School District in Randolph County for 14 years before retiring in 2005. Cheryl was a member of the Antioch Christian Church in Losantville.
Cheryl was a loving mother who enjoyed reading and doing crafts, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandkids. She especially enjoyed watching all of them play sports and she was always willing to go along with anything they asked her to do.
She is survived by two daughters, Michelle Wright, (husband-Darrell), Fountain City, IN; and Cassandra Cummins, (husband-Kelly), Bluffton, IN; one sister, Donna Storms, Plainfield, IN; four grandchildren, Zachary Cummins, Jordyn Cummins, Cadence Wright, and Addisyn Wright.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Inez Weiss; one sister, Theda Zearbaugh; two brothers, Wally Weiss and Doyle Weiss.
Services will be held at Antioch Christian Church, 101 W. 2nd St., Losantville, IN at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 with Pastor Jerry Bowlin officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Calling will be at the church from 11:00 a.m. on Monday until the time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made in Cheryl's memory to an Alzheimer's Foundation of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com