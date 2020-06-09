Cheryl Guinn
Muncie - Cheryl Teverbaugh Guinn, 75, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

She graduated from Burris High School in 1963 and attended Ball State University.

Surviving are her sister, Sandra Teverbaugh York; one nephew, Scott Teverbaugh (wife, Diana); one niece, Stacy Dufrene; her mother Millie Teverbaugh; her brother, Bruce Teverbaugh; in-laws, Dean Guinn (wife, Charlene); her furry friend, Corkey; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Teverbaugh and her husband of 30 years, James "Jake" Guinn.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Elm Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Little Red Door, Muncie, IN.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
