Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Garden of Memory Cemetery
10703 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN
Cheryl Lynn Eagan


1957 - 2019
Cheryl Lynn Eagan Obituary
Cheryl Lynn Eagan

Atlanta, GA - Cheryl Lynn Eagan, 61, of Atlanta, GA, but formerly of the Delaware County, IN area, passed away May 20, 2019.

She was born June 13, 1957 to John and Cleo (Plaspohl) Neal.

Cheryl had a successful career in IT working for Lotus, Apple, Microsoft, and VMware. She loved her work and her colleagues. As successful as she was, she always made time for her number one priority, her family. She was most proud of her role as a mom and Grammie.

Survivors include her father: John Neal of Yorktown, IN, sister: Vicky Neal of Yorktown, IN, children: Brandi Nickerson of Georgia and Corey Reynolds of Washington, son-in-law: Adam Nickerson of Georgia, grandchildren: Trinity, Oliver, Hadley, Greer, Sophia and Olivia, her beloved bulldog: Humphrey, plus many loving relatives and friends.

Those who preceded her in death include her mother: Cleo Neal, a brother: Johnny Neal, grandmother: Lena Reno and her aunt: Pauline Bagwell.

Memorial services and burial will be held July 10, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Garden of Memory Cemetery, 10703 North State Road 3, Muncie, IN 47303. Memorial contributions may be made to . Local arrangements are entrusted to Hartley Funeral Homes, Cicero, IN, where you may send condolences at http://www.hartleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 7, 2019
