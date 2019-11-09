|
|
Cheryl Lynn (King) Wray
Cheryl Lynn (King) Wray, 64, of Selma, passed away in the presence of family at Ball Memorial Hospital on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was born Wednesday, November 2, 1955, in Portland, IN. Cheryl was a graduate of Southside High School in Muncie, Class of 1974. She worked as a payroll accountant for Rochester Metal Products in Muncie for the last 21 years.
Cheryl was a devoted wife, mother, and caregiver. She enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking, and most importantly, spending time with people near and dear to her heart. Her presence will be deeply missed.
Cheryl is survived by her husband of 37 years, Dane A. Wray; her sons: Benjamin J. Wray, wife Chelsea and Randall S. Wray, wife Elizabeth; her grandson, Ethan Wray; her brother, Charles King, wife Barbara; her sister, Darlene Brossenne, husband Brian; her aunt, Julie Rhodehamel; and her longtime friend, Sue Turner.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Don Owen King and Martha L. (Bailey) King; and her brothers: Robert O. King and Michael King.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to The , 5635 W. 96th Street, Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie. The funeral service will be held the following evening, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, with Pastor Larry Waters officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019