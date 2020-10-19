Cheryle Lane Meyer
Hartford City - Cheryle Lane Meyer, 68, passed away after a long illness at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Hartford City on March 9, 1952 to Walter Lee Wilson and Juanita "Bonnie" La Von (Smith) Wilson. Her father precedes her in death.
Cheryle married Billy Dean Meyer on August 8, 1970 in Hartford City.
In 2004 she became a licensed cosmopolitan. She was kind, loving and caring.
Cheryle will be sadly missed by her husband, Billy D. Meyer of Hartford City; son, Dean Brooks Meyer of Chicago; sisters, Marlayna P. (husband, Joe) Sharp of Fort Wayne and Lorri Reisinger of Fort Wayne; brother, Walter "Leo" (wife, Pamela) Wilson; several nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her brother, Larry Lee Wilson.
The funeral and visitation for Cheryle will be private at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City. A private burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Muncie.
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Community Foundation-Cancer Services, P.O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348
Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
or Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send online condolences to the family.