Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc
2215 S Broadway St
Yorktown, IN 47396
(765) 759-5333
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
1938 - 2019
Chestelene Jackson Obituary
Chestelene Jackson

Yorktown - Chestelene Jackson, 80, of Yorktown, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday morning, July 2, 2019.

Chet was born on December 11, 1938 in Fentress County, Tennessee to the late Robert and Oma (Holbert) Wallen. She worked most of her life as a seamstress working alongside her family at Yorktown Upholstery. She was a dedicated member of Mt. Pleasant Community Church for many years. Chet enjoyed sewing and knitting.

Chet is survived by her brother, Edward Wallen of Brunswick, GA.

Chet was preceded by her husband, Jerry Jackson; a brother, Robert Wallen Jr.; and two sisters, Edith Regan and Ruth Goodpastor.

A funeral service to celebrate Chet's life will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, July 8, 2019 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396. Pastor Ken Mishler will officiate.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Monday at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be given to Mt. Pleasant Community Church, 4101 S. High Banks Rd., Yorktown, IN 47396.

Share a memory of Chet and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Chet's life with her family and community.
Published in The Star Press on July 6, 2019
