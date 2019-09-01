|
Chester S. Duncan
Marion - Chester S. Duncan, 90, passed away Tuesday evening, August 27, 2019, at the Veterans Hospital in Marion, Indiana.
He was born Saturday, April 6, 1929, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, the son of Walter and Vercie Lee (Hall) Duncan. Chester was an active member of Fellowship Baptist Church. As a ventriloquist he enjoyed entertaining children, family, and friends, while visiting his church and nursing homes. Mr. Duncan served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews including, Sandy (husband, Forest) Storms, Linda Barnes, Wanda Holdren, and Jimmie (wife, Cheryl) Duncan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Vercie Duncan; wife, Jeneva in 2010; son, Bryan C. in 2015; four brothers, James, Hersie, William, and Thurman; three sisters, Hazel, Opal, and Velma.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Ron Elam officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by Delaware County Honor Guard. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Marion Veterans Hospital, 1700 East 38th Street, Eagles Wing Unit, Building 172-1B, Marion, Indiana 46953.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 1, 2019