Choyce C. Miller, 98, of Redkey, IN, passed away at 11:00 PM, Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 peacefully, at Miller's Merry Manor, in Dunkirk, IN. Choyce was born in Crawford, TN, on December 21, 1921, a daughter of the late Sarah (Ashburn) and Perry Norrod. She was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. Choyce was the loving wife of Isaac Miller who she sadly lost in 1976. She was a member of Redkey Nazarene Church. She is survived by four sons; David Miller (wife Alona), Jerry Miller (wife Sarah), Gary Miller (wife Brenda), Jack Miller (wife Nancie), 10 grandchildren; Christy Loy (Mitch), Twila Teegarden (Bonnie), Yolanda Duncan (Curtis), Crystal Cline (Tony), Kile Miller (Michelle), Todd Miller, Chad Miller (Angie), Brad Miller (Sharon), Leigh Ann Watt (Chris), Trisha Barnett (Jessie), 16 great grandchildren and 24 great great grandchildren. Choyce is preceded in death by her parents, husband Isaac, 4 sisters, and 3 brothers. Friends are invited to call Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4-6:30 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 6:30 PM with Pastor Rob Farris officiating. Friends are also invited to call on Wednesday, February 25, 2020 from 1-2 PM at D.M. Goff Funeral Home in Monterey, TN. Burial will follow in Campground Cemetery in Clark Range, TN. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Redkey Nazarene Church. Local Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020