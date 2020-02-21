|
Chris M. Baker
Hartford City - Chris M. Baker, 62, passed away unexpectedly at 9:24 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at IU Health Blackford Hospital ER.
He was born in Hartford City on November 23, 1957 to James M. "Jim" Baker and Phyllis J. (Hughes) Baker.
Chris graduated from Blackford High School in 1976, where he was a member of the 1974 Blackford High School Football Team that won the State Championship. He was also inducted into the Blackford High School Hall of Fame for his participation on the 1974 Blackford Football Team who were State Champions and for his achievements as a Blackford graduate and athlete. He attended Evansville University for one year and completed the Apprentice Program for the Plumber and Pipe Fitters.
He married Amanda "Mandy" Dawn (Rea) on September 1, 1989 on the beach in Pensacola, FL.
He was a member of the Indianapolis Local #440 Plumber and Pipe Fitters Union.
Chris was a sports lover, and played on a local softball team for many years. He was an avid fisherman and golfer and he looked forward to his yearly fishing trip to Dale Hollow Lake with the guys. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and was also a member of the Hartford City AMVETS.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Amanda "Mandy" D. Baker of Hartford City; parents, James and Phyllis Baker of Hartford City; sister, Thala J. (husband, Tim) Dunica of Montpelier; nephew, Trever W. (wife, Jessica) Dunica; father and mother-in-law, Albert Dewight and Doris Jean Rea of Hartford City; brother and sister-in-laws, Albert D. Rea Jr and Michelle Rea, Kendall James and Angela E. Rea.
He is preceded in death by his nephew, Thorne L. Dunica.
Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City, with Rev. Rob Neel officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Chris will be cremated and his cremains interred in Hartford City Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020