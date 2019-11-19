|
|
Chris Youngblood
Muncie - Chris Youngblood 69 was fatally injured in an automobile accident on November 9th, 2019. He lived in the Desota/Muncie area and graduated in 1968 from Delta High School. Obtained his Bachelors from Asbury College and his Masters degree from Ball State, He was a teacher for several years and a long haul semi driver, and then a independent contractor doing kitchen & cabinet remodeling. Survived by his mother Evonia Youngblood, Albany, his sons Craig Youngblood, Waukisha Wisconsin and Matt Youngblood, Indianapolis, stepson Blake Paille, Muncie, sister Diana (Mike) Clevenger, Modoc, brother Monte (Robin) Youngblood, Pace Florida, Aunt Janet (George) VanPelt, Parker City, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his father Norman Youngblood, sister JoNell (Youngblood) Goodman, nephew Jeremy Todd Youngblood and great nephew Kameron Bates. Memorial Service will be held at White Chapel Church on Wednesday, November 20th at 5:00pm.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019