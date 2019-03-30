|
|
Christi Acree
Muncie - Muncie - Christi J. (Hartley) Acree, 61, passed away Monday afternoon, March 25, 2019 at her residence following a brief illness. She was born on August 5, 1957 in Muncie and is the daughter of Bill and Helen (Lutz) Hartley.
Christi attended Cowan Jr/Sr High School and later received an associate of science degree from Indiana Business College. Throughout her career, she worked as a medical biller and was mostly employed by IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital systems. Her greatest treasure were her grandchildren who will miss her dearly. Her children recall her love of shopping, especially her many trips to TJ Maxx where the employees knew her by name.
She is survived by two daughters, Casey Guffey and Carly Acree-King (husband-Jordan), both of Muncie; one son, Kyle Guffey (wife-Sarah), Muncie; four grandchildren, Kylene, Kyan, Carter, and Harrison; her mother, Helen Hartley, Muncie; one sister, Cindy Matthews (husband-Dale), Muncie; one brother, Chuck Hartley (wife-Kim), Greensburg; former husband and special friend, Joe Acree, Muncie; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Bill Hartley, and brother and best friend, Richie Hartley.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Parson Mortuary. Cremation is to follow. Friends may call at Parson Mortuary on Monday, April 1, 2019, from 1:00 P.M. until time of service.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 30, 2019