Christian H.G. Phillips
Dunkirk - Christian H.G. Phillips, 21, of Dunkirk, IN, passed away Monday, April 29th, 2019 peacefully while in the company of family members at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN. Christian was born in Portland, IN, on September 27, 1997 a son of Jennifer (Fraley) Garrett and Shaman Phillips. He was a 2016 graduate of Jay County High School and served as an Infantry Specialist in the Army National Guard. Christian had a huge heart, loved his family dearly and was dedicated to his country. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends, PlayStation competitions, reading and watching Anime, listening to music, skateboarding, bike riding, personal fitness, The New England Patriots, and loved animals especially is cat "Baby". While in School, Christian was on the Jay County Wrestling and Swim Teams, he was the 2015-2016 Jay County High School swimming ACAC diving champion, earning first place in diving in the 2016 Sectionals, and a Regional qualifier that year. Christian is survived by his mother; Jennifer Garrett (husband Justin), father; Shaman Phillips (Nicole Harmon), two brothers; Quentin M.A. Phillips, Chaz I.T. Phillips, two sisters; Nevaeh C.M. Phillips, Breanna Coday, two stepsisters; Candra Shoopman, Jurnee Garrett, grandparents; Sue Pryor, Alan Fraley Sr. (wife Mary), great grandparents; Zona Brenner (husband Sonny) and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandpa; Larry Phillips. Friends are invited to call Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 4-8 PM and Monday, May 6, 2019 from 10-11 AM at MJS Mortuaries - Dunkirk Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at MJS Mortuaries - Dunkirk Chapel with Army National Guard Chaplain Major Cliff Pappe officiating. Burial will follow in Dunkirk IOOF Cemetery with the Army National Guard and the Dunkirk American Legion Post #227 providing Military Honors. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Foundation or Operation Home Front. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Dunkirk Chapel.
Published in The Star Press on May 3, 2019