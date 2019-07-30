|
Christian Wade Daugherty
Albany - Christian Wade Daugherty, 8, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
He was born in Muncie on February 10, 2011 to Bradley "Brad" Wade and Amanda Jewell (Meeks) Daugherty.
Christian was a student at Albany Elementary and was a member of University Christian Church in Muncie.
He loved and trusted God and was never scared. Christian's laugh and smile were contagious to all who encountered him. He enjoyed life and had the sweetest disposition. He was a Cub Scout and very proud that he could recite and live by the Scout Oath, recently he became an Honorary Eagle Scout. He loved to play video games especially Minecraft and Roblox. He loved cuddling with Mommy and telling everyone how much he loved them. His hugs made every day better, he truly enjoyed time with his family and friends. He loved to swim and he shared so many memories with people from his vacation to Hawaii. Christian loved superheroes and always considered himself "The Flash". He brought his Community together and the family would like to take the time to thank the town of Albany for all of their support they have shown for Christian.
Christian will be sadly missed by his parents Bradley W. and Amanda J. Daugherty of Albany; sister, Madyson Elizabeth Cox, brother, Elijah William Daugherty and his twin sister, Grace Jewell Daugherty; grandparents, Kimberly "Kim" K. Saner of Dunkirk, William "Bill" S. Daugherty and Linda Leech of Hartford City, Gena and Carl Mason of Gaston; aunts and uncles, Angela C. "Cricket" and Andy Alfrey of Hartford City, William "Bill" S. and Tamma Daugherty of Eaton, Joshua Brenner of Dunkirk, David C. Meeks of Indianapolis and Jennifer D. Booth of Mississippi; Very Important Person Best Friend Forever, Dylan Swhier of Albany; several cousins, great-aunts and great-uncles.
He is preceded in death by his grandpa, Joe Meeks and many great-grandparents.
A Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Horizon Convention Center, 401 S. High St., Muncie, IN with Rev. Steve Huddleston officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Horizon Convention Center. Burial will follow at Strong Cemetery, Albany, IN.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City is in charge of local arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Christian's Flash to a Cure Fund, C/O Riley Children's Foundation, 30 South Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
God is Good All the Time
Published in The Star Press on July 30, 2019