Christina Marie Saunders
New Castle - Christina Marie Saunders, 44, went peacefully to heaven May 15, 2019. She is now pain free from brain and esophagus cancer. She was courageous and never gave up. The fight was too much for her body. She was to her family and friends "Princess Warrior."
She was born August 3, 1974 to David A. and Dianne Tomlinson Saunders who survive as well as a daughter: Jaclyn B. Saunders of Baton Rouge, LA. She was so proud of her working at LSU and was looking forward to having her move back to Indiana University.
Heather Brown had been her companion of 20 years. They were married in Las Vegas on July 3, 2018. She worked at keeping her pain free and was the love of her life and never left her side.
Her brother Drew, 22 years her younger, was very close to her.
Mayzie and Coco were her baby girls (Dogs).
She graduated from New Castle High School, 1992 and Indiana University and was a licensed beautician and nail tech as well as a home healthcare caregiver. She started in the family business at Saunders Flooring Center as a teenager and remained until she became ill. She is also survived by her mother and father-in-law: Brenda Wright and Dennis Brown both of New Castle., Uncles: Robert (Jerry) Saunders, Gerald A. (Vicki) Tomlinson, aunt: Judy Brown, several cousins: Anthony Saunders (Angi), Jean Marie Hamilton (Seth), Mary Miller (CJ), Tony Tomlinson (Dawn), Josh Peavler and their children.
She was preceded in death by grandparents: Guy and Ella Tomlinson, Ward and Charlene Saunders, Uncle Steven Lee Saunders.
She never went a day without calling her mother and daughter and showed her love for all. She had a smile and a helping hand and an enormous love for animals.
At her request there will be no public service but a private celebration will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Henry County Humane Society, Henry County Cancer Society.
Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press on May 17, 2019