Christina Michelle Norman



Muncie - Christina Michelle Norman, 47, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, April 16th, 2019. Christina was a loving mother to her daughter, Hannah, and a devoted wife to her husband, Casey Norman. Christina was born on May 19th, 1971 in Muncie to Lynda and Earl Stoner. She was a graduate of Muncie Central High School in 1989 and attended Ball State University where she earned a degree in finance.



Christina was the assistant manager of Old National Bank at the Jackson branch and loved working in the banking industry and interacting with her coworkers and customers. She took great joy in participating in her daughter Hannah's volleyball, basketball and other sports activities. Family was the most important thing in Christina's life. She loved birthday parties, holidays, family trips to Myrtle Beach, and spending time with friends.



Christina is survived by her loving husband, Casey Norman, daughter Hannah Norman, mother Lynda Stoner, father Earl Stoner, brother Shawn (Anne-Marie) Stoner of Los Angeles, Susanne Hanks of Fishers, IN, sister Stephanie Hastings of Fishers IN.



Services will be held at Meeks Mortuary Washington St. Chapel, 415 E. Washington, Muncie, IN 47305 on Friday, April 19th, 2019. Calling will be 10am and service at 12pm. Graveside service will be a private family affair. In lieu of flowers, a fund has been set up to assist her daughter, Hannah. Donations can be made to Old National Bank of Muncie, IN in the name of Hannah Mackenzie Norman. Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary