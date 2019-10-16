|
|
Christina Yvonne Briant, 54, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana, following an extended illness.
She was born on Monday, October 11, 1965, in Muncie, Indiana. Christina was a previous member of Fellowship Baptist Church. She loved traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grand babies.
Survivors include her husband, Greg Briant, Muncie, Indiana; her mother, Sandra Digman-Schooley, Muncie, Indiana; daughter, Miranda (husband, Michael) Clark, Muncie, Indiana; two grandchildren, Walker and Houston Clark; one brother, Tony Walker; one nephew, Cody Bailey; one niece, Brooke Bailey; five great nieces; and three great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Buford Ramey; one sister, Stephanie Bailey; and three children, Tara, Curt, and Justin Ramey.
Services to honor Christina will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Pastor Dewey Zent officiating. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Family and friends may call at Elm Ridge Funeral Home on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019