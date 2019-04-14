|
|
Christine Ann Parker, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019 in Ashburn, Virginia. She began her journey in Muncie, Indiana on October 23, 1954. She was the fifth of nine children to Myrtle Hughes, and the first-born daughter to Louis Heard.
Christine was a retired bank teller. She travelled the United States and the world, and lived in Indiana, California, Hawaii, Japan, and finally settling along the Atlantic Coast in Jacksonville, North Carolina. She enjoyed painting, singing, dancing, and most of all long thought-provoking conversations.
Christine was a loving mother to four children, which she adored. She devoted her life to raising her children. Her children's fondest memories are of their mother's family nights of karaoke, hearing stories of her upbringing, and receiving her wisdom by constantly reminding them to "Keep Their Heads to The Sky."
A loving sister, cousin, friend, and mentor to many, Christine, cherished her relationships with her family and people that she connected with around the world. She rarely went a day without talking to those that mattered the most in her life.
Christine is preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle Hughes; father, Louis Heard, brothers and sisters, Theodore Hughes, James Hughes, Anderson Hughes, Shirley Ann Hughes, and Toni-Lynn Guffin; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Perry Hall, Emmanuel Brooks, and Linda Hughes; niece, Donnica Hall-Douglass; and great-nephew; Dontre'el Swain.
Christine is survived by her children, Tonya Boyd & husband, Jonathan Boyd, Tyrone Heard, Tawanda Arroyo & husband Robert "Tito" Arroyo, and Michael Heard; brother and sisters, Robert Hughes, Mary Hall, and Francis Brooks; grandchildren, Alaycha Wills, Kiara Heard, Amya Heard, Nylah Arroyo, Jace Boyd, and Bishop Heard; great-grandchild, Tyrone Louis Hederington III; dozens of nieces and nephews which she loved deeply; and friends which she loved like family.
