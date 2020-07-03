1/1
Christine K. Duncan
Christine K. Duncan

Muncie - Christine K. Duncan, 78, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Muddy Pond, Tennessee on May 2, 1942, the daughter of Arthur and Livvie (Bilbrey) McCowan.

Christine worked as a realtor for many years and retired with Remax. She was also a member of Northside Church of God.

Christine was the ultimate matriarch, devoting her life to her husband, children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her five children, Sherri Sturges (husband, Bruce), Lisa Angel (husband, Ron), Leann Rector (husband, Bob), Christopher Duncan (wife, Summer) and Joshua Duncan (wife, Jessica); ten grandchildren, Amanda (wife, Rachel), Meghan, Zachary, Alyssa, Bryce, Rachel, Chloe, Quinton, Ava and Lillian; great-grandchildren, Dylan Christian, Crosby and Nora; her sister, Jeri Ingram; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Ray Duncan; her son, Jerry Hummer; her granddaughter, Cassidy Duncan; two sisters and her parents.

Services will be 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Jeff Veatch officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the mortuary.

Due to current health concerns, the family requests that all visitors please wear masks to the calling hours and service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
