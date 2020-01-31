Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Christopher A. Coburn


1957 - 2020
Christopher A. Coburn Obituary
Christopher A. Coburn

Muncie - Christopher A. Coburn, 62, passed away peacefully at his residence Wednesday, January 29, 2020 after an extended illness.

He was born March 2, 1957, in Muncie, the son of Alfred Hank and Joy (Broshears) Coburn. Chris graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1975.

Mr. Coburn was an Advanced Digital Field Engineer for Toshiba Business Solutions for 17 years.

Chris also was the Public Address Announcer for the Monroe Central Bears and Burris Owls.

Mr. Coburn was owner of Mr. Wizard Productions and was a co-participant in the origination of C&C Media. In his leisure time, he enjoyed traveling and watching Colts and Pacers games. Chris was an animal lover by heart, and was an avid photographer.

Chris is survived by his wife, Terri Coburn; three sons, Kyle (Alejandra) Coburn, Robert Harris, and David Harris; a sister, Karen (Dallas) Bullard; two nephews, Mike (Amy) Bullard, and Donnie Bullard; and several great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant brother, Phillip Michael Coburn.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 pm Monday, February 3, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 4:00 pm until service time at 7:00 pm on Monday, February 3, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 5635 W. 96th Street, Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278, or Animal Rescue Fund (A.R.F.), 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
