Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Serenity Club
1218 South Brotherton Ave.
1986 - 2019
Christopher Chambers Obituary
Christopher Chambers

Muncie - Christopher "Chris" Chambers passed away Friday July 26, 2019 at his residence. Chris was born to Charles Russell and Debbie K. Chambers on March 6, 1986 in Muncie graduating from Central High School.

Chris was a self-employed construction worker who could figure a way to build anything. He was a member of the NA and attended several churches in this area. He enjoyed being with his children and family.

Surviving Chris are his father; Charles Russell, companion Brittany Eldridge, son; Christopher Chambers Jr., daughter; BrookLynn Chambers, mothers siblings; John R. (Marylin), Randall L. (Lisa), Charles R. and aunt Mary Chambers, fathers siblings; Monte (Leah), Sandy, Randy Russell and Rosa Russell-Glass. Chris had many cousins and extended family members that will miss him.

Preceding Chris in death were his mother Debbie K. Chambers and grandparents Cora and Jay Chambers.

A Celebration of Chris's life will be held on Sunday August 11th at 11:00 am at the Serenity Club 1218 South Brotherton Ave.

The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 9, 2019
