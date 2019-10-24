Services
Christopher Donovan Marshall Goode

Christopher Donovan Marshall Goode Obituary
Christopher Donovan Marshall Goode

Muncie - Christopher Donovan Marshall "Chris" Goode, 33, passed away on Saturday morning October 19, 2019. Chris was born on August 30, 1986 to Evelyn Goode and John Mengedoht in Connersville Indiana. After moving to Muncie Chris attended Muncie Southside High School. He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He had been employed and was proud to be a member of the painters union for several years.

Surviving Chris are his 4 sons; Caleb, Payton, Eli, Gabriel Goode, their mother, Chris' mother Evelyn, step-father Gary Resler, 3 sisters; Stephanie Goode, Kristen (Eric) Jefferson, Angela Mengendoht, brother; Andrew Mengendoht, grandmother; Roberta Roark, aunts Minnie Rector, Tina Vaughn, Debbie Roark, Sara Mengedoht, uncles; Bill Goode, Charles Roark and Joe Mengedoht. There are many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family that will miss Chris.

His paternal grandparents preceded Chris in passing.

Funeral services to celebrate Chris' life will be at Parson Mortuary on Tuesday, October 29 at 5:00 pm with Pastors Kevin Bendure and Chris Bunch officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until the time of the service on Tuesday.

Online condolences will be received by the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
