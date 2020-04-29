|
Christopher Douglas Needler
Muncie - Christopher Douglas Needler, 55, of Muncie, passed away on April 25, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1964 in Muncie, to Rosemary Beaty Needler and the late Jerry Lee Needler.
Chris was diagnosed with a form of cancer at a young age and fought the good fight for many years. He took a strong interest in history and was very fond of WWII military paraphernalia as well as any documentary. He loved to build model planes and model cars; attend yearly air shows showcasing the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds; visit aeronautical museums; attend annual cars shows; rock out at rock concerts; collect movies; travel to Pensacola, FL; and more recently, drive his dream car, a Dodge Challenger. Chris was fiercely independent, but equally enjoyed his family and friends. He worked at LifeTouch for 16 years in the maintenance department.
Chris was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and uncle. He was family-oriented and provided for every means for his wife and sons. He leaves behind his loving wife of nearly 30 years, Lori Dian (Delph) Needler; sons: Bryan Needler and Kody Needler; siblings: Cheri (Larry) Hanes, Roger (Susan) Holley, and Chad (Laura) Needler; 12 nieces & nephews; 9 great-nieces & nephews; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Chris was preceded in death by his father; grandparents: Herbert & Florence Needler and Doug & Ruby Beaty; in-laws, Robert & Vivian Delph; sister-in-law, Kay Taylor; nephew, Robert Carter; and great-nephew, Justin Taylor.
A graveside service with social distancing guidelines will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11am at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie, with his uncle Lloyd officiating. Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, has been honored to assist Chris' family during their loss. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the following: Chris Needler Memorial Fund via Go Fund Me; Muncie Cancer Center at Ball Memorial Hospital; and/or the .
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020