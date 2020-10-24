Christopher L. Morey
Muncie - Christopher L. Morey, 44, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday evening, October 21, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born on February 23, 1976 in San Diego, California, the son of Everett L. Morey and Karen L. (Pearson) Morey and graduated from Valhalla High School in 1994. Chris was lovingly raised by his mother and step-father, Jerry L. Maynard, Sr. He served his country honorably in the US Navy for 22 years, serving 6 years in Japan. He was last stationed in Virginia, retiring from the Navy in 2016. On September 15, 1996 in California, he married Chatney I. Vogel.
After his retirement from the Navy, he worked at Sugar Creek Packing Company for 4 years and most recently for Aqua Bounty. He was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in New Castle.
First and foremost, Chris was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed working on cars, playing with his kids, working outside, running in marathons and was also a gun collector.
Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Chatney I. Morey of Muncie; fourteen children, Casper Morey, Chance Morey, Cyrus Morey, Crisney Morey, Creek Morey, Cricket Morey, Crism Morey, Crosley Morey, Cage Morey, Clover Morey, Cant Morey, Chimney Morey, Clutch Morey and Cloud Morey; his mother, Karen L. Maynard (husband, Jerry, Sr.) of Albany; one sister, Elizabeth Munoz (Christopher) of Idaho; and four step-siblings, Jerry L. Maynard, Jr. and Deeann Thomas (Jeff) both of Oregon, Danny Maynard of Virginia and Julia Maynard of San Diego, CA.
He was preceded in death by his biological father, Everett L. Morey in 2011 and his grandmother, Bobbie Manness in 2015.
Family and Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. There will be no services and cremation will take place.
The family will also have a celebration of life service at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in North Vernon with full military honors provided by the United States Navy and the VFW Post #2021. Everyone is invited to a meal at the North Vernon Fairgrounds Community Center immediately following the service at the cemetery.
