Christy Ann Herndon, 50, of Farmland, IN, passed away Sunday, July 7th, 2019 peacefully while in the company of family members at St. Vincent's Regional Hospital in Anderson, IN. Christy held her faith and was strong through her battle with cancer.
Christy was born in Angola, IN, on February 11, 1969 the daughter of Bernice Ann (Hufnagle) and Jerry Wayne Herndon. She was a 1987 graduate of Monroe Central High School and received an Associate's Degree in Business Management from Indiana Business College. Christy formerly worked in Quality Control at Ardaugh Group in Winchester, IN. She was a member of Open Arms House of Worship in Farmland, IN, helped with the food pantry and many other behind the scenes activities, truly a humble servant of God. Christy was very active in her younger days competing in softball, All Stars, and on a bowling league at Muncie Lanes. She enjoyed camping, traveling, the ocean, racing, crocheting, gardening, reading, shopping, cooking, listening to music, watching Big Brother, The Young & The Restless, The Bold & The Beautiful, antiques, and tea parties with her mom, sisters and other family members. Christy was a fun loving jokester with a great sense of humor, who loved animals and had a nurturing spirit, dedicated to her church family and was known by many for her exceptional work with children at Camp Trinity.
She is survived by her parents, son Jerad W. Foudray serving in the US Air Force, two daughters; Kristen J. Foudray (Matt Curless), Jade Marie Herndon, two sisters; Loretta (Herndon) Perry (husband Joe), Jackie Kirkpatrick (husband Paul), one grandchild Cameron M. Foudray, a sweet grand baby "Peanut" due later this year, two nephews; Colton Upchurch, Michael (Weazer) Kirkpatrick (wife Chelsie), two nieces; Hannah Niswonger (husband Richard), Bethany Kirkpatrick, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended church family.
Friends are invited to call Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 2-6 PM at Open Arms House of Worship, 204 E. Henry St. in Farmland, IN. Funeral services will follow at 6 PM with Pastor Brent Brumfield officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Woodlawn Cemetery, Farmland, IN.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Farmland Chapel.
Published in The Star Press on July 12, 2019