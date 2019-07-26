Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Muncie First Church of the Nazarene
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Muncie First Church of the Nazarene
Albany - August 12, 1977 ~ July 23, 2019

Christy Louise (Huffman) Neal, 41, resident of Albany, passed away Tuesday morning at her home .

She was born in Muncie, August 12, 1977, the daughter of Rocky D. Huffman and Sandra Beeson. She was a registered nurse for nearly 20 years at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie and was a clinical nurse for the CICU for many years. She received the Daisy Award for service from IU Health and was known for her nursing skill and wonderful demeanor. She has lived in Delaware County all of her life.

She is survived by her children: Kaylee Neal of Muncie, Emily Neal of Albany and Ryan Neal of Albany, her parents: Rocky Huffman of Albany and Sandra Beeson of Muncie, grandmother: Louise Hurdle, 1 brother: Matt Huffman (Kortnie) of Muncie, Sister: Casey Huffman of Muncie, Step father: Bob Beeson of Muncie, step brothers and sisters: Olivia Austin of Muncie, Natalie Beeson Anderson of Muncie and Bryan Beeson of Yorktown, her special boyfriend: Lee Cooper of Eaton.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday at Muncie First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Marty Ballard officiating.

Friends may call from noon until the time of the services at the church.

Memorials may be made to the CICU of IU Health or the .

Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press on July 26, 2019
