Services
Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes
109 W Windsor St
Montpelier, IN 47359
(765) 728-2414
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes
109 W Windsor St
Montpelier, IN 47359
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes
109 W Windsor St
Montpelier, IN 47359
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christy Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christy M. (Helm) Robinson


1975 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christy M. (Helm) Robinson Obituary
Christy M. (Helm) Robinson

Hartford City - Christy M. (Helm) Robinson, 43, of Fort Wayne, IN, formerly of Washington Twp. Blackford County, passed away at 5:58 AM on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at her home in Fort Wayne, IN. She was born on Monday, November 17, 1975 in Hartford City, IN. She married Robert Robinson on Monday, January 21, 2013 in Key West, FL. Christy was a 1994 graduate of Blackford High School. She was a former member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church, Montpelier, IN. and was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, Hartford City, IN. She had formerly worked at Citizens State Bank, Marsh, and managed Rent Way. Christy enjoyed bowling, painting, cats, and loved taking long walks.

She will be sadly missed by her Mother - Mary (Trant) Helm, Hartford City, IN, Husband - Robert Robinson, Fort Wayne, IN, Sister - Cindy (Wayne) Donathan, Hartford City, IN, Brother - Tim (Barb) Helm, Muncie, IN, and Brother - Troy (Karla) Helm, Muncie, IN.

She was preceded in death by her Father - Sherman T. Helm, and Brother - Thomas Helm.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

A service to celebrate Christy's life will follow at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 4:00 PM on Monday, June 17, 2019 with Father David Newton officiating. Interment will follow in the Hartford City Cemetery in Hartford City.

Preferred memorials: Riley Children's Foundation 30 South Meridan St. Suite 200 Indianapolis IN 46204

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Star Press on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now