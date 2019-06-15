|
|
Christy M. (Helm) Robinson
Hartford City - Christy M. (Helm) Robinson, 43, of Fort Wayne, IN, formerly of Washington Twp. Blackford County, passed away at 5:58 AM on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at her home in Fort Wayne, IN. She was born on Monday, November 17, 1975 in Hartford City, IN. She married Robert Robinson on Monday, January 21, 2013 in Key West, FL. Christy was a 1994 graduate of Blackford High School. She was a former member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church, Montpelier, IN. and was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, Hartford City, IN. She had formerly worked at Citizens State Bank, Marsh, and managed Rent Way. Christy enjoyed bowling, painting, cats, and loved taking long walks.
She will be sadly missed by her Mother - Mary (Trant) Helm, Hartford City, IN, Husband - Robert Robinson, Fort Wayne, IN, Sister - Cindy (Wayne) Donathan, Hartford City, IN, Brother - Tim (Barb) Helm, Muncie, IN, and Brother - Troy (Karla) Helm, Muncie, IN.
She was preceded in death by her Father - Sherman T. Helm, and Brother - Thomas Helm.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
A service to celebrate Christy's life will follow at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 4:00 PM on Monday, June 17, 2019 with Father David Newton officiating. Interment will follow in the Hartford City Cemetery in Hartford City.
Preferred memorials: Riley Children's Foundation 30 South Meridan St. Suite 200 Indianapolis IN 46204
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Published in The Star Press on June 15, 2019