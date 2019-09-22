|
Chuck Smith
Muncie - Chuck Smith, 61, of Muncie, formerly of Yorktown, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Chuck was born March 24, 1958 in Muncie. He was a 1976 graduate of Yorktown High School. Chuck worked for Marsh Supermarket for over 30 years holding multiple positions until it closed. He currently worked for McFarling Foods in Indianapolis. Chuck was a member of the Church of Christ. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, North Carolina Tar Heels, and the Cincinnati Reds. He was a past Yorktown wrestling coach who enjoyed coaching his sons. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and working on his yard while listening to music. He especially enjoyed and cherished spending time with his family and most of all his grandchildren.
Chuck is survived by his father, James "Jim" Smith of Anderson; his wife Carol Jean Niccum of Muncie; three children, Nate Smith (wife Jessie) of Yorktown, Natalie Smith-Daugherty (significant other Scott Coffey) of Springport; and Caleb Smith (wife Kinzie) of Yorktown; four grandchildren; Mason Smith, Cali Smith, Lil' Red Smith, and Casey Daugherty; a sister, Carol Porter (husband Monty) of Anderson; a brother, Carl Smith (wife Belinda) of Yorktown; and several nieces and nephews.
Chuck was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie (Crouch) Smith.
A funeral to celebrate Chuck's life will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary - Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Rd., Muncie, IN 47304. Pastor Bill Bruneau will officiate. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 4:00 until 8:00 PM Monday, September 23, 2019 and one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday at The Meeks Mortuary - Mt. Pleasant Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Delaware County Foster Closet, 512 S. Buckingham Rd., Yorktown, IN 47396.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 22, 2019