Chuck (Irvin R.) Spencer
Walton - Chuck (Irvin R.) Spencer, Walton, 78 years old, passed away peacefully at home with his family, February 26, 2020. Surviving family in the Muncie area include his son, Charles Christopher Spencer and grandchildren, Paul Michael Spencer and Kylie Carpenter. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, Galveston, IN. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m -2:00 p.m with the Rosary at 1:00 p.m. Immediately following the service, burial will be at Bethel Cemetery, Logansport. A full obituary is online at www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020