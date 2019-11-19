|
On November 6, 2019 we said goodbye to our mother, Clara Celestino Horseman. Clara was born in Hillrose, CO, May 2, 1931 to Hermenegildo and Esther Celestino. She was the 2nd born of 13. She left us with very loving aunts, uncles and many cousins. Clara married Edgar J. Horseman (deceased) and they made their home in Indianapolis. She worked for Grain Dealers Insurance for many years before retiring in 1999.
Our mother taught us life is about loving, laughing and family and the occasional glass of wine. Thank you for all the years of love and care you gave us. We will miss you, but we take comfort in knowing we will be together again. We love you Mom.
Survivors include her daughters, Karen Celestino Horseman and Sharon K. Grubbs; grandchildren, Cameron J. Grubbs, Austin P Grubbs (Chrissy) and Kyle L. Grubbs; and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son-in-law.
A visitation to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St., Indianapolis.
Our family would like to thank all the staff at Brownsburg Meadows, from the assisted living, kitchen staff and the memory care unit. We saw how much our mom was loved during the last days of her life. We knew she was special, they confirmed what we knew. We will remember what you taught us, but most of all, we will remember how much you loved us. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Humane Society of Indianapolis or the .
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019