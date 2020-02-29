|
Clara Marie Moore
Farmland - Clara Marie Moore, 94, of Farmland, IN passed away Friday morning, February 28, 2020 at Parker Health and Rehabilitation Center of Parker City, IN. She was born August 8, 1925 in Delaware County, IN the daughter of Cecil and Daisy (Taylor) White. She was a 1943 graduate of Muncie Central High School.
Clara retired in 1990 after 40 years as a bookkeeper for Borg Warner of Muncie, IN. She was employed for 28 years at the Farmland Public Library, retiring in 2019. Clara enjoyed spending her leisure time bowling and golfing. She was a member of the Farmland Christian Church.
She leaves to cherish her memory a step-daughter, Marcia Avery of Chattanooga, TN; two step-sons, Gary Moore (wife, Karen) and John C. Moore (wife, Cathy), all of Farmland, IN; a son-in-law, Robert Curry (wife, JoAnn) of Winchester, IN; eleven grandchildren, Amanda Athearn (Jonathan), Jacob Moore (Melissa), Emily Moses (Aaron), Scott Moore (JoRita), Todd Moore (Teresa), Lori Sanders (Kris), Rob Curry (Robin), Margy Barnett (John), Eddie Curry (Priscila), Stephan Avery and Stephanie Avery; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and a special niece, Karen A Deckman. She was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Moore; a step-daughter, Carolyn Curry; two brothers, Wilbur and Bernard White, sisters, Doris Terrell, Betty Crago and Deloris Simms.
A service to celebrate Clara's life will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel, Parker City, IN. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery of Brownstown, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 3rd, at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Farmland Public Library, P.O. Box 189, Farmland, IN 47340. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020