Clarence Leon Chalfant
Muncie - Clarence Leon Chalfant, 90, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana, following an extended illness.
He was born on Friday, January 25, 1929, in Tarrs, Pennsylvania, the son of Charles and Jessie (Regar) Chalfant. Clarence proudly served his nation in the United States Navy during World War II. Mr. C, as he liked to be addressed, resided in Naples, Florida with his wife, Nancy (Pratt) Chalfant for forty years prior to returning to Muncie, Indiana, in 2016. Clarence worked as a service manager for DeVoe Cadillac in Naples, Florida. He attended High Street United Methodist Church and enjoyed fishing, cars, travelling, playing poker, golf, and spending time with his family and friends. Clarence was also a member of the Muncie Elks, Lion's Club, Young Republicans, and Jaycee's.
Survivors include his loving wife of sixty-eight years, Nancy Chalfant, Muncie, Indiana; four sons, Mike Chalfant, Larry (wife, Pam) Chalfant, David Chalfant, and Steve (Tom Doehring) Chalfant; one daughter, Cathy (husband, BrIan) Patrick; six grandchildren, Adam (wife, Heather) Chalfant, Broc Chalfant, Megan Chalfant, Melissa (husband, Joe) Hyde, Erin (husband, Esteban) Duarte-Diaz, and Ben (wife, Leslie) Chalfant; nine great-grandchildren, Grace Chalfant, Olivia Chalfant, Alana Hyde, Jackson Hyde, Mateo Duarte-Diaz, Sabrina Duarte-Diaz, Gavin Chalfant, Dylan Chalfant, and Peyton Chalfant; two nephews, Jeff (wife, Cheryl) Kingsbury, and Stan Chalfant; and one niece, Madalyn Kingsbury.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Claude Chalfant; and one daughter-in-law, Sally Chalfant.
Services to honor Clarence will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304 with Pastor Glenn Greiner officiating and military honors conducted by the Veterans of Delaware County.
Family and friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The ALS Association, Parkinson's Foundation, or to the Honor Flight.
