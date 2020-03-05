|
Clarence "Sonny" W. Jans
Muncie - Clarence "Sonny" W. Jans, 81, United States Army Veteran, of Indiana, passed away on March 3, 2020, peacefully at his home with his loving wife and family by his side.
Sonny was born on July 27, 1938 in Cook County, Illinois to Clarence Sr. and Louise E. Jans. Sonny attended high school in Illinois and in New Jersey, but dropped out just shy of getting his diploma in 1954, where he went to work for Wesley & Winter in Linden, NJ. At 17 years of age, Sonny joined the Army and served for 8 years stationed at Ft. Dix in NJ.
He moved to Indiana around 1963, early 1964 working at different factors, mainly as a laborer. He eventually retired from Twoson ESP in 2008. Sonny met his beautiful wife, Sheryl, and their love story started with their first date on Thanksgiving 1987. They married soon after on March 29, 1988.
Sonny was an avid mechanic and loved to "tinker" in his workshop, drink coffee and he also loved to ride his Goldwing. When he was unable to do those activities, he enjoyed spending time with his family and watching movies.
Sonny leaves behind his loving wife of almost 32 years, Sheryl Jans, a sister, Lillian Carne of New Jersey, two sons, Clarence "Sonny" Jans of Florida and Timothy Dousa of Muncie, two Step-children, Anette Gibson of Muncie, Marshall "Pete" Gibson (Rebecca) and two honorary children, Kevin Dousa and Wenzel Dousa, both of Muncie. Sonny also leaves behind 17 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Sonny is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Anita Donelon, two stepsons, Donnie Gibson and Carl Gibson, two honorary children, Patricia Monroe and Steven Dousa, and one grandson, Dwight Ference. He is also preceded in death by Annetta Dousa, a friend.
There will be no funeral arrangements, cremation will take place at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020