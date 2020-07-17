Claude Fields
Dunkirk - Claude Fields, 79, of Dunkirk passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his children at 2:54 am on Thursday, July 16, 2020 after a long battle with liver cancer. He was born on June 29,1941 in Mabe, Virginia to Kyle & Mildred (Minnix) Fields.
Mr. Fields was working in Florida and it was there that he met the love of his life, his precious wife, Lila Mae (Norris). They eventually moved to Dunkirk, IN where he began working at a local glass plant and raised their 15 children together. He retired from Saint-Gobain as a Furnace Maintenance Mechanic after 39 years in 2001. Mr. Fields gave his heart to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 24, 1983. He later became an old-fashioned preacher who loved sharing his faith with others and gospel music. Mr. Fields was also a man of many talents. He grew and raised his own food and livestock, loved working on cars (especially fast ones), and was an avid handyman. He also loved spending time with his family and enjoyed big get togethers.
Mr. Fields is survived by his 15 children - Greg Fields (Mira) of Madisonville, TN; Tina Anderson (Ed) of Centerburg, OH; Irwin Fields (Kelly) of Muncie, IN; Kyle Fields (Gina) of Connersville, IN; Tonya Lykins (Jeff) of Dunkirk, IN; Mark Fields (Renda) of Dunkirk, IN; Dean Randall Fields (Cheryl) of Lillian, AL; Quentin Fields (Amy) of Parker City, IN; Monica Webb of Bradford, OH; Marella Rich of Troy, OH; Neal Fields (Angie) of Carmel, IN; Tilly Fields of Albany, IN; Simon Fields (Faith) of Montpelier, IN; Joylette Fields of Muncie, IN: and Hannah Lopez (Andrew) of Eaton, IN; 10 siblings- Mary Carpenter of Winter Haven, FL; Norma Vogler of Advance, NC; Teresa Jones of Coeborn, VA; and Betty Pennington, Robert Fields, K.C. Fields, Linda Powers, Alice Osborne, Ricky Fields, and Debbie Ryan all of Big Stone Gap, VA; 54 grandkids; 27 great-grandkids; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his devoted and loving wife of 47 years, Lila Mae (Norris); his parents Kyle & Mildred (Minnix) Fields; two brothers, Billy Fields (his best friend for life) and Baby Boy Fields; his sister, Yvonne Fannin; a granddaughter, Fannie Mae Fields and a great-grandson, Liam Jude Anderson.
A local service to celebrate Claude's life will be held at Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St, Montpelier, IN with Rev. Oliver McCowan officiating. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 1-4 pm on Sunday, July 19th with a service directly following.
An additional service, for family only, will be held on Tuesday, July 21st at 1pm at the New Hope Assembly of God Church, 1405 1st Avenue E, Big Stone Gap, VA with Rev. Rick Whitten officiating. Friends may call earlier that day from 11am until the time of service. Burial and graveside services will follow at the Fields Family Cemetery in Big Stone Gap.
Our dad will be greatly missed, but we know that he is now at home with his Heavenly Father, free of pain, with our precious mother once more by his side.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier, IN. Visit www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
to sign our online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family.